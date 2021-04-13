PSG and Bayern Munich dished up a serving of Champions League football at its best.

From Kylian Mbappe rinsing Benjamin Pavard to Jerome Boateng's saucy backheel clearance, this was a game that had everything.

Frustratingly for Mauricio Pochettino's side, it also had one too many encounters with the woodwork - but that wasn't to stop them progressing to the semi-finals on away goals.

Neymar hit the frame of the goal twice within three minutes and Mbappe later shaved the upright again.

The Frenchman also saw himself controversially ruled offside in the first half, before having another powerful strike correctly chalked off.

Bayern's defence had endured a torrid half at the hands of the Parisians' dynamic duo, so it seemed a kind of poetic injustice when the Bundesliga outfit took the lead on the night and levelled the tie at 3-3.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting once again proved his worth with a scrappy, classic centre-forward's goal bundled in and Keylor Navas ought to have done better.

That wasn't to be enough, however, with PSG boasting three away goals from the first leg.

Pochettino's side held on to reach the last four and while they will have been hugely disappointed not to score themselves on the night, it was an incredibly resilient display. The Argentine is now within touching distance of another Champions League final.

For Bayern, it's more bitter disappointment in Europe.

News Now - Sport News