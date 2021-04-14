Neymar was a relieved man as PSG beat Bayern Munich on away goals to reach the last four of the Champions League.

It was a mystery how the Brazilian didn't end up on a scoresheet only featuring Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Twice he was denied by the woodwork and he had three more attempts denied, as well as seeing his pleas for a penalty waved away.

Kylian Mbappe also terrorised Bayern's defence, but in the end it was the Parisians' own fortitude that saw them knock out the holders and enact revenge for last year's final.

The Bavarians were stunned and will be less than happy with what they'll deem a premature exit from European competition.

Joshua Kimmich certainly didn't see it coming, at any rate.

The 26-year-old had caused a stir in the PSG camp in the build-up by telling Bayern's official website:

"I believe that we will progress, because we're the better team.

"We were the better team in the first leg, but unfortunately the result didn't correspond to the performance. Nevertheless, I'm confident that we can still turn it around in the second leg.

"In the first leg, they threatened three times and scored three times. Apart from that, I don't remember Paris having that many chances."

Those words came back to haunt him and he might well have hoped they'd have been brushed under the carpet.

Not a chance, when Neymar is in town and he and Leo Paredes appeared to make a point of celebrating in front of Kimmich at full-time.

To his credit, Neymar was far more conciliatory towards a distraught David Alaba and took a moment to comfort the Austria international.

It's a devastating blow for Bayern but PSG had every right to be ecstatic.

