Liverpool will be looking to pull off another Champions League comeback against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side go into the second leg of their quarter-final tie 3-1 down after a disappointing performance in Madrid last week.

The Reds will be desperate to upset the odds against Los Blancos, especially after the 2018 Champions League final.

That night in Kiev, Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in a game that saw Sergio Ramos injure Mohamed Salah and Loris Karis make two horrendous goalkeeping errors.

Karius has never really recovered from his inexplicable mistakes on the biggest stage in club football.

He was an emotional wreck after the full-time whistle was blown in the Ukrainian capital, with the cameras showing the German heartbreakingly apologising to the Liverpool fans in the stadium.

Karius knew he was to blame for the result and to be honest, so did everyone - including his teammates deep down.

But Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson - who will sadly miss Wednesday's game at Anfield through injury - refused to blame Karius when he was interviewed on the pitch by BT Sport.

“The first one I’m not really sure what happened, I don’t know whether it should have been allowed,” Henderson told Des Kelly. “He could do nothing for the overhead kick. The third one, the ball’s got loads of movement on, so it’s difficult.

“It’s not about him and the mistakes he’s made, it’s about us as a team. We got here together as a team and we lose as a team. We’re all in it together. It’s not about one person it’s about everybody.

“We just weren’t good enough on the night to get over the line. I’m so proud of all the players.”

Now that's what you call leadership.

Henderson was never going to throw his teammate completely under the bus, but he certainly could have had a few sly digs at Karius in the heat of the moment.

However, with his runner-up medal draped around his neck, the 30-year-old opted to protect his wounded colleague at all costs.

That takes guts and it's one of many reasons why Liverpool fans will always have a special place in their hearts for Henderson.

