Thomas Tuchel has led Chelsea to the Champions League semi-finals.

Chelsea reach final four

Considering all the ups and downs that have taken place at Stamford Bridge this season, the magnitude of the Blues' achievement really shouldn't be underplayed.

Besides, although no English club has reached the final four as many times as Chelsea since 1992, it's the first time that the Blues have achieved it since the first season of Jose Mourinho's return.

Nervy finish in Seville

However, Chelsea's progression to the semi-finals wasn't without nervy moments along the way and that's despite having comfortably won the opening 'away' leg against FC Porto by two clear goals.

But the advantage that Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell's strikes had built up came under fire in the closing moments of the second leg when Mehdi Taremi scored an outrageous bicycle kick.

And with Porto having tried every trick in the book to ruffle Chelsea's feathers in Seville, there were a few jittery instances where it looked as though the Portuguese side could have forced extra time.

Tense scenes at full-time

However, Chelsea surviving the late onslaught did little to calm tensions at the final whistle and Thomas Tuchel had been overtly frustrated with Porto's antics throughout the entire game.

As such, after Tuchel and Porto boss Sérgio Conceição exchanged a frosty fist bump, there were a few tense moments between the two sets of players at full-time.

According to football.london, Pepe - of all players, naturally - got in the face of Tuchel, waving his finger at the Chelsea head coach while flanked by Conceição.

Pepe then became embroiled in an argument with Antonio Rudiger before a team of Edouard Mendy, Olivier Giroud and Thiago Silva broke up the disagreement.

Conceição makes 'insults' accusation

And while the cause of these unsavoury scenes were unclear at the time, Conceição spoke candidly during his post-match interviews and claimed that Tuchel 'insulted' him at full-time.

Per a translation from football.london, Conceição told Portuguese television station TVI: "There was no exchange of words [during the match] because I was focused on the game, I don't know why he reacted.

"But I didn't understand it very well. I heard some insults, but it's gone. It's not pretty and my irritation at the end had to do with it. I didn't even speak to him."

'Some insults', huh? Well, according to the Mirror, Portuguese newspaper Record claim to know exactly what Tuchel said with the Chelsea boss apparently telling Conceição to 'f*** off' as they went to bump fists.

Tuchel gives his side of the story

However, by contrast, Tuchel remained coy about the situation and remarked: "It was just a little argument with me and the coach but everybody was following me suddenly.

"I thought it was between me and the coach, but obviously it was not. But no harm done there."

Whatever happened, it was enough to impassion more than a few members of the Porto squad at full-time, but it was Chelsea who had the last laugh by skating through to the semi-finals.

