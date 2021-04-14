Paris Saint-Germain held their nerve to exact revenge on Bayern Munich this week.

With their Bavarian opponents having entered the quarter-final tie on the back of 20 Champions League games unbeaten, many were tipping the Parisians to once again taste defeat.

Besides, the UEFA draw had ensured a rerun of the 2020 final in which Bayern got the better of PSG with Kingsley Coman scoring the only goal behind closed doors in Lisbon.

PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich (3-3)

But the French champions, now with Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, were keen to exorcise their demons less than 12 months later and have done just that with a thrilling win on away goals.

Having ended Bayern's unbeaten run with a stunning 3-2 victory at the Allianz Arena last week, PSG did enough to reach the semi-finals on away goals despite losing 1-0 at home to the holders.

However, don't be fooled by the 1-0 scoreline because although Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's goal was the only strike of the night, make no mistake that PSG created plenty of chances of their own.

PSG get revenge over Bayern

And if it wasn't for Manuel Neuer being on top form and the Parisian woodwork holding firm, then we might be tipping PSG as even clearer favourites while they await either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund.

In the meantime, though, you can guarantee that PSG will be revelling in their act of revenge; just not in the sort of 'screw you, Bayern' ways that you might imagine.

Besides, it was a particularly emotive night for Neymar not only because he was seen crying after the 2020 final defeat, but his 2021 masterclass against Bayern felt like a real moment of redemption.

Neymar repays Alaba's favour

But the absolute ecstasy of eliminating Bayern didn't stop the world's most expensive footballer from producing a real moment of class, consoling David Alaba at full-time in a truly touching exchange.

That's lovely and all, I'm sure you'll agree, but what made it so special was the fact that Neymar was essentially returning the favour from when Alaba went over to him after the 2020 final in Lisbon.

In fact, based on their lovely moment, which you can watch below, we can feel pretty certain that Alaba's behaviour left such an impression on Neymar that he was keen to maintain their mutual respect.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is why we call it the beautiful game.

Yeh... about that Kimmich thing...

Yes, ok, the elephant in the room here is that Neymar wasn't so classy when he celebrated with Leandro Paredes directly in front of Joshua Kimmich, but at least that appeared to be accidental.

According to ESPN, Neymar told TNT Sports Brasil: "It's funny because I didn't even celebrate to mess with him, it was more with Leo and I ended up celebrating with him.

"He said that their team was better, that they would win. He was sure that they would go to the semifinals."

Well, he more insinuated that it was a happy accident, granted, but at least Neymar vaguely had grounds on which to get one up on Kimmich there.

But anyhow, regardless of the Kimmich incident, you can't dilute the class of his exchange with Alaba in my eyes because it goes to show that being classy and kind is something that people never forget.

