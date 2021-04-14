Hibs transfer news: Kevin Nisbet attracting a lot of interest ahead of summer window

Kevin Nisbet has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since joining Hibernian in the summer of 2020.

Indeed, the former Dunfermline striker's good form for Jack Ross' side this season has helped him fire his way into Steve Clarke's thinking ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in a few months' time.

Thirteen goals in twenty-six starts have only been bettered by Celtic's Odsonne Edouard as Hibs look to secure the coveted third spot in the race to qualify for the Europa League.

GIVEMESPORT can reveal that a host of clubs in England remain keen on the 24-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Birmingham City were strongly linked with a move in January but those behind the scenes at Easter Road believed cashing in too early would derail their season.

However, Nisbet - along with Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland - remains one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football in the eyes of many English sides and interest will once again emerge at the end of the season.

Still, considering he has over three years to run on his contract, Hibs are in a strong position to negotiate with interested parties. Four points clear of Aberdeen as things stand, if Ross can lead them into Europe, they could realistically demand a significant fee this summer.

Nisbet did hand in a transfer request in an effort to force through a move to Birmingham earlier this year but has since shrugged off suggestions he didn't want to be in the Scottish capital, claiming he was focused on the job at hand between now and the end of the campaign.

“I am happy at Hibs - I have really enjoyed my time here," The Herald quoted him as saying.

“The club has done a lot for me, I have done a lot for the club, we have a great relationship still, I don’t think that ever changed.

“And for us it’s about putting it all to bed now and focusing on Europe."

