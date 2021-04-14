Paris Saint-Germain are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 side lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday night, but progressed to the penultimate stage of the competition on away goals.

PSG done the damage in the first leg when they won 3-2 in Germany, a game in which Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were at their devastating best.

The superstar duo were pretty impressive on their home patch as well, despite the fact they both failed to score.

When they're in form, both Neymar and Mbappe are an absolute joy to watch.

However, while he believes both could challenge for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is adamant that neither footballer should be wasting their time at PSG.

In a rather explosive rant on CBS Sports, Carragher also labelled the Ligue 1 as a "poor league".

"His [Neymar] legacy does hinge on the Champions League," he said. "It does because that's why he's gone there, to do something the club has never done before and also to win the Ballon d'Or, they were the two reasons he went there.

"He also went there to get out of Messi's shadow at Barcelona, the best players in the world go for the Ballon d'Or year in, year out and he felt he couldn't win it there.

"If PSG win the Champions League this year, it will be a toss up between him and Kylian Mbappe who wins it. So those are the reasons he went.

"I don't like to see him there, I don't think players of the quality of Mbappe and Neymar should be playing for PSG. They shouldn't be playing in the French league, it is a poor league, an average league. Players of that quality should not be playing week in, week out in the French league, it's not good enough."

Carragher didn't hold back...

But is he right, should Neymar and Mbappe be playing for clubs in either the Premier League or La Liga? He probably is if we're being honest.

Mbappe will almost certainly be operating in one of those divisions sooner rather than later, but Neymar is remaining at PSG long-term, something he confirmed after eliminating Bayern.

“The contract extension with PSG is no longer a topic!" he told TNT Sports Brazil, per Fabrizio Romano. "Obviously, I feel very comfortable and like at home here. I feel happier than before."

Nobody tell Carragher...

