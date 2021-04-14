Roderick Strong has officially resigned from WWE NXT.

Following the Undisputed Era's implosion and the bitter rivalry between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly in recent weeks, Strong has chosen to walk away.

On this week's NXT - which aired on Tuesday night for the first time - the WWE Superstar was seen handing his papers into General Manager William Regal.

Roderick's wife, Marina Shafir, accompanied him as he resigned. Check out the segment in the video below:

During the clip, Regal can be seen paying tribute to Strong and Undisputed Era, while asking the star if he's sure about his decision.

"I can't say that there weren't times that were trying when dealing with you and UE, but you are the ultimate professional and you're welcome back here any time. Thank you," Regal said.

What's next for Strong - and his Undisputed Era alumni - is not clear.

Last week, at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Cole and O'Reilly went to war as their bitter feud concluded.

In a gruelling 40-minute long Unsanctioned Match, the pair beat the hell out of each other and although O'Reilly picked up the win, both men were taken to hospital following the bout.

It really does look like there will be no way back for Undisputed Era, so it's no surprise Strong felt lost on NXT and chose to resign.

Could he be moving on to bigger and better things... perhaps the WWE main roster soon? Only time will tell, but one thing we do know is that UE always had a plan - and Roderick might have one himself right now.

There was a second shock on NXT this week, with Kushida de-throning Santos Escobar in a Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge.

While NXT's Resident Time Splitter did his best to steal the show, there's no doubt all eyes will have been on Strong and his resignation.

WWE continues post-WrestleMania with SmackDown this Friday, airing live on BT Sport.

