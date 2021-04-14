UFC superstar Conor McGregor has made plenty of headlines this week.

On Monday, the Irishman told rival Dustin Poirier their upcoming fight at UFC 264 was "off" following a heated Twitter exchange over a missing charity donation McGregor had pledged. Soon after, 'The Notorious' was back on social media asking fans for their thoughts about who he should fight instead.

McGregor's latest controversy, though, centres around his parenting style.

The 32-year-old is currently on holiday in Dubai with his family before he begins training camp for his July return - and a beach video that he posted on Facebook with his son has attracted lots of attention.

The clip shows three-year-old Conor Jr coming to his dad to complain that another child had punched him in the back.

The former two-weight UFC champion wasted little time in telling his son how to respond: "Hit him back... Where are you going to hit him?" McGregor asks his son.

"Hit him in the mouth... go hit him in the mouth. Aim for the mouth and nose, champ...Be faster, that's why we train."

McGregor then comforts his son before taking him off to practice sparring on the beach. His retaliation advice, however, has divided sentiments on social media.

"That's not how you bring a child up, teaching him to smack children. Teach him to be kind and respectful," said one comment left on the video. Other responses were similar in their tone.

"Wrong in a lot of ways. I'm not a parent, but don't teach your kid to go fight in the street. Teach your kid to be better than that," added a second comment.

"The bigger man walks away. Only use self-defence if you have to. Teach him that, champ," suggested another user.

While there were plenty who disagreed with McGregor's choice of words, he did find some support among the criticism.

"I tell my kids never start trouble or pick on anyone, but if someone hits you or picks on you then defend yourself and hit 'em hard," wrote one fan.

"If you don't teach your children to defend themselves and to be brave and strong then they will let people bully them and cause emotional issues later in life," argued a further response.

"Awww you're a great, great dad, don't listen to anyone's advice, you've done so well, you know yourself, we can all see how happy your family are, keep going Conor we appreciate you," declared another user.

As always with McGregor, his actions polarise opinion. The reaction won't bother McGregor in the slightest, though. Facebook is hardly the first place he'd look for parenting advice in any case!

