Aside from Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, the proposed fight between welterweight kings Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr has been the talk of boxing for a number of years.

The two have been at each other's throats for the best part of five years but, due to a battle between broadcasters and promoters, nobody has signed on the dotted line. Don't hold your breath, either, if Crawford's recent comments are anything to go by.

Jaron "Boots" Ennis (27-0, 1 NC), a rising contender who packs a real punch, would like to fight both of them, or indeed anyone else for that matter.

Ennis, of Philadelphia, says he put the welterweight division on notice, by stopping Sergey Lipinets in the sixth round on Saturday. In December, his bout with Chris van Heerden was waved off after an accidental clash of heads. Before that came impressive knockouts of Juan Carlos Abreu and Bakhtiyar Eyubov. In his most recent fight, the 23-year-old thoroughly trounced Lipinets en route to a sixth-round stoppage, fuelling his ambitions of writing his name in the history books as one of boxing's greats.

An astonishing 25 of his 27 victories have now come by way of knockout, something which promoter Cameron Dunkin has previously admitted has made it a struggle to find people to fight him. Ennis, however, is willing to put everything on the line every time he steps in the ring to to the world he belongs amongst the elite.

"I’m not sure," Ennis said in his post-fight press conference following his sixth-round knockout of Lipinets at Mohegan Sun Arena. "But hopefully, you know, these guys wanna take me on. And I just wanna fight the best fighters, and elevate my career and go down in history and be an amazing fighter and a Hall-of-Famer, a future Hall-of-Famer."

"It’s just whoever wanna sign on that dotted line and, you know, step in the ring with me," he added. "Everybody know I don’t got no picks. They can call me right now and I’ll hop in the ring and fight tomorrow."

