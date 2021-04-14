Bayern Munich will not retain their Champions League title this season.

Entering the quarter-finals on a 20-game unbeaten streak in the competition, the Bavarians were sent packing by Paris Saint-Germain despite winning the second leg at the Parc des Princes.

That's because the damage had already been done at the Allianz Arena with Kylian Mbappe's brace, as well as a strike from Marquinhos, confining the reigning champions to a 3-2 defeat.

PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich (3-3)

As such, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's unanswered goal in Paris still wasn't enough to save Hansi Flick's men and once again ensured that a Champions League winner won't retain their crown.

And even though Bayern won on the night during their second leg clash, it wouldn't be difficult to argue that PSG still deserved the victory because they created no end of opportunities.

In fact, if it wasn't for a brilliant performance from Manuel Neuer and the resilience of the Parisian woodwork, then there's good reason to think that PSG could have pulled clear on aggregate.

Bayern piled on the pressure

However, that's not to say that Bayern didn't have their own opportunities on the night, unabashedly piling their players into the PSG penalty area during the closing stages of the game.

And one such moment where Bayern were cranking up the pressure attracted attention on social media for, well, being utterly bizarre and we wouldn't be surprised if Thomas Muller is still confused.

That's because a Bayern attack was called short when the referee blew up for what looked to be a foul by Muller on Keylor Navas who was seen crashing to the ground in front of his own goal.

Muller's phantom foul

Only, there's one key problem: Muller didn't even touch Navas.

And no, we're not suggesting that Navas was diving either, rather that the officials had an absolute nightmare because the PSG goalkeeper had actually been knocked by his own teammate.

The Costa Rican shot-stopper was involved in a tangle of limbs with Leandro Paredes just in front of Muller, giving the officials the impression that it was a foul. Check out the madness down below:

Ummm. Well, what's happened there then?

Everybody's human

It's undoubtedly one of the most baffling decisions we've seen in the Champions League and we can only be thankful that it didn't have a major impact on Bayern's blockbuster clash in Paris.

Besides, at the end of the day, referees are human beings and we all make mistakes, so it's easy to see what went wrong with the Muller incident, even if it does make for a painful viewing in replays.

But if it simply makes for a charming little tidbit from a Champions League thriller, then that's fine by us because I think we all wish that every European game was like PSG and Bayern's thriller.

