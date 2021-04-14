Gary Lineker raves about Arsenal and Leicester target Yves Bissouma

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has praised Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma on social media.

On Monday evening, Brighton took another step closer to Premier League safety, as they recorded a 0-0 draw with Everton at the Amex.

Bissouma featured in the heart of the midfield for the Seagulls and clearly impressed Lineker.

What did Lineker say?

In response to Bissouma's performance against the Toffees, the former Premier League striker said on social media: "What an exceptional footballer is Yves Bissouma."

How has Bissouma performed for Brighton this season?

The 24-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the Seagulls this season.

Only Solly March has achieved a higher WhoScored average rating than Bissouma, with a score of 6.93.

Tackles are a key part of the battling midfielder's game and he's actually managed to record more this season (82) than Chelsea star N'Golo Kante (71) - which is something that is notoriously synonymous with the Frenchman's style of play.

His performances in a Brighton shirt this season have ultimately attracted interest from fellow Premier League clubs.

Who is interested in Bissouma?

The Mirror reported in March that both Arsenal and Leicester City are interested in luring the Malian away from the South Coast.

Bissouma's agent reportedly confirmed last month that the Gunners are interested in the Brighton man. The north London side may have the upper hand over the Foxes, as the midfielder is a boyhood Arsenal fan.

Nevertheless, Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring Bissouma to the King Power Stadium and partner the current Seagull alongside Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian midfielder currently leads the Premier League for tackles per game, with an impressive 3.5.

Would he be a good purchase?

Bissouma has been a shining light in this Brighton side and could offer great depth to either team.

A combination of Ndidi and Bissouma would create a seemingly unbreakable wall in front of the Leicester defence. This would also provide Youri Tielemans with the opportunity to feature in a more attacking role and better this season's return of six Premier League goals.

For Arsenal, Thomas Partey has usually been partnered with Granit Xhaka. His WhoScored rating this season stands at a mere 6.7 and considering Bissouma is five years Xhaka's junior, the Brighton midfielder represents a potential upgrade.

