Premier League transfer news: Three major names could leave Spurs this summer

Tottenham could potentially lose Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, and Dele Alli if the club fail to secure Champions League football next season.

At one point this season, it seemed like Daniel Levy was in heaven.

During December, the club were briefly top of the Premier League and all seemed well in north London. However, Spurs' season soon turned on its head.

The Lilywhites are now languishing in seventh and the club also suffered a shock exit in the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb. Now, Spurs have a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City to essentially salvage their campaign.

Some have questioned whether Jose Mourinho should remain in his role in north London but it's become clear that getting Champions League football should be his top priority.

Why do Spurs need to compete in the Champions League?

Heading into this season, Levy had a title-winning manager in the form of Mourinho and some of his favoured players in Spurs' ranks such as Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli.

But to paraphrase Eurosport, Levy's dream has 'backfired miserably' and the club could now lose all three players, who Transfermarkt collectively value £154.8m, if they don't make Champions League football this season.

Levy reportedly doesn't want to part ways with the Portuguese manager but the side are currently underperforming under his stewardship and qualifying for the Champions League seems unlikely.

Where will the trio go?

It's previously been reported by The Athletic that Kane, who is valued at £108m by Transfermarkt, will want to leave Spurs this summer if they don't qualify for the top European competition.

The latest reports have suggested PSG, Manchester United and Manchester City as likely destinations.

Bale stated whilst on international duty that he intends on returning to Real Madrid once his Spurs loan deal expires. That ultimately remains to be seen but the chances of a permanent transfer for the winger, who's valued at £18m, seems unlikely for both footballing and financial reasons without the incentive of Champions League football.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham turned away Paris Saint-Germain's offer for Dele Alli's services in January,, but it's suggested they could reignite their interest in the £28.8m-rated midfielder.

1 of 15 Which Tottenham manager signed Luka Modric? Harry Redknapp Mauricio Pochettino Andre Villas-Boas Juande Ramos

Should Levy sack Mourinho?

The prospect of bringing one of the world's most successful managers to north London was undoubtedly exciting after the abrupt departure of Mauricio Pochettino. However, Levy's masterplan hasn't worked.

It appears that Mourinho struggles to get the best out of this current crop of players. Also, based upon Hugo Lloris' post-match interview following the Europa League exit, there seems to be somewhat of a toxic environment behind the scenes.

Levy needs to make a bold decision and send Mourinho packing. The priority should be securing Champions League football for next season, if only to help keep Kane at the club. Landing top European football under Mourinho seems extremely unlikely at this stage - Levy needs to bring someone in instantly who can give his side a chance of making the top four.

News Now - Sport News