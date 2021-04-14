WrestleMania 37 saw two historic title changes during an incredible weekend of WWE action.

In the main event of Night One, Bianca Belair de-throned Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

'The EST' had her arm raised following a classic bout, which was the first time two women had headlined WrestleMania in a singles match.

Not only was Belair's win historic, but it also seemed to usher in a new stage of the Women's Evolution in WWE - and that era was confirmed less than 24 hours later.

In the penultimate match of WrestleMania Night Two, Rhea Ripley beat Asuka to win the RAW Women's Championship.

'The Nightmare' ascended to the top of the mountain just a few weeks after making her main roster debut and challenging 'The Empress' to a title bout.

Truly, it was Belair and Ripley who stole the show this weekend. But how did Vince McMahon react to the latter's WrestleMania moment?

Well, Ripley herself has revealed the boss shared some special words with her straight after a historic win.

"One of the big ones was talking to Vince McMahon afterward, hearing him say ‘well done’ and that I did great. It was so surreal," Rhea told TVInsider when asked if any message of congratulations stands out to her.

"It’s a dream, and I’m living it. To have the big boss man say well done was pretty insane to me."

Brilliant. It sounds like Ripley's unforgettable moment was made even better backstage! In fact, she also revealed that she got another of those 'Triple H photos' with her new title to mark the win.

"I got a sweet Triple H photo again. I got a sweet Triple H and Stephanie McMahon photo," Rhea said.

Given the reactions of both Vince and Triple H backstage, one thing about Ripley is clear. She's going right to the top in WWE.

News Now - Sport News