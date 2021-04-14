Resident Evil 8: Village Showcase Announced, Brand New Gameplay Revealed And Release Date

Resident Evil Village is almost upon us with fans across the world excited to see what Capcom have come up with in their latest instalment of the famous horror series.

The Japanese gaming developer have not been shy as far as showing off trailers and spoilers are concerned, releasing the Maiden demo and two betas of the multiplayer game, ‘Re:Verse,’ that will be brought out alongside Village.

Back in January, Capcom released a Resident Evil Showcase which illustrated the work they had been putting in towards next-gen devices Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and PC, while also making the game available for PS4 and Xbox One.

After the first Showcase back in January, Maiden was immediately launched and an eagle-eyed Twitter user discovered that Resident Evil Village Demo had been added to the Playstation database. Could Capcom be dropping the demo very soon?

Resident Evil Showcase release date

It appears that Playstation themselves have revealed the answer to this question on social media, announcing a new Resident Evil Showcase that will reveal fresh Village gameplay along with a few other surprises as well.

However, they were tight-lipped about what those will be and what they will concern, as they unveiled the release date for their latest teaser.

The Showcase will get underway on Thursday 15th April at 11 pm UK time for players to feast their eyes on some new content. Since there is just under a month to go, Capcom is pulling out all of the stops for their upcoming horror game.

Resident Evil Village officially launches on 7th May for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. As of 8th April the Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer project is available to play up until 11th April.

