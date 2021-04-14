Man City reportedly sign forward comparable to Neymar

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Brazilian teenager Kayky will be joining Manchester City.

What has Romano said?

The reporter revealed the exciting news via his Twitter account.

"Brazilian gem Kayky will join Manchester City, confirmed and here-we-go," Romano said on social media.

"The agreement is already at the 'signing stage'. Kayky will join City in June 2022 - personal terms agreed for five years. Fluminense will receive €10M + add ons + % future sale."

In pounds, it will cost City around £8.65m initially to bring the young man to Manchester.

Who is Kayky?

At just 17 years old, the right-winger made his professional debut for Fluminese against Flamengo mid-way through March. Kayky came off the bench and made a 31-minute cameo for the Brazilian side, according to Transfermarkt.

As the season has progressed, Kayky has been provided with further opportunities and has gone on to make six first-team appearances this year.

Furthermore, in his last two outings with Fluminese, the new City man featured in the starting XI and appeared to make quite the impact.

What is his goalscoring record like?

Since being trusted with a starting spot, Kayky has converted on both occasions, against Macae and Nova Iguacu.

The 17-year-old also recorded an assist during his brief 14-minute outing against Boavista SC earlier on in the season.

Therefore, the exciting winger has provided three goal contributions in six games and has also been involved in a goal every 86 minutes.

What has his coach said about him?

Guilherme Torres, Kayky's Fluminese coach at U17 level, recently spoke to Goal about the winger and explained what he's like as a player.

“Kayky is a player who stands out a lot for his technical quality, especially with regard to one-on-ones, and also in his quality in front of goal," he said.

"He is also very intelligent, searches for empty spaces on the field, and has a good ability to provide assists for his team-mates."

Who has he been compared to?

Outlets have compared Kayky to Brazilian sensation and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

As a left-footed player featuring on the right flank, the teenager has the ability to beat a defender with trickery and cut inside - much like Neymar but from the opposite wing.

Of course, whether Kayky has what it takes to replicate the level of ability shown by the former Barcelona man remains to be seen.

