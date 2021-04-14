Premier League transfer news:75-cap Leeds target set for summer move

Journalist Nicolo Schira has indicated that Leeds target Nicolas Nkoulou will be departing Torino this summer.

The 31-year-old signed for the Italian club during the summer of 2017 but it seems that his time in Serie A could be coming to an end.

The Cameroonian's contract is due to expire in June and transfer journalist Schira has shared where the defender might end up next.

What did Schira say?

The Italian reporter shared the news on Twitter regarding Nkoulou's future.

"Nikolas NKoulou will leave Torino this summer as a free agent. Leeds and Real Betis are interested in him," he said on social media.

Who is Nkoulou?

The 75-cap international has an array of playing experience which spans across the Italian top-flight and Ligue 1, as well as from his time with Cameroon.

Prior to his four-year stint with Torino, Nkoulou featured at the heart of the defence for the likes of AS Monaco, Marseille and Lyon, making 252 appearances in the French league.

Furthermore, the centre-back developed Champions League experience during his time with Marseille and Lyon, featuring 19 times in Europe's top competition.

This year, Nkoulou has struggled for minutes in Serie A and has only made nine starts for the Turin club, according to WhoScored, although injuries and illness have been a factor.

Has he played under Marcelo Bielsa before?

The Argentine took charge of French side Marseille for the 2014/15 season and guided the club to fourth in Ligue 1.

During that campaign, Nkoulou made 26 appearances across all competitions and seemed to feature prominently under the current Leeds boss.

Given his previous experience with the defender, the 65-year-old manager is likely tempted to take a trip down memory and acquire Nkoulou on a free.

Should Leeds sign Nkoulou?

Despite boasting Champions League experience and Nkoulou already possessing a relationship with Bielsa, Leeds should steer clear of this deal.

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta has previously spoken about the project going on at the club. Taking into consideration the ages of Raphinha and Illan Meslier, Orta stated how their transfer policy is to buy young players where they can anticipate their talent.

Nkoulou is currently 31 years old and although signing him would seem to make financial sense for Leeds, he just doesn't fit into the club's recent transfer policy.

