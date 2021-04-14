Tottenham Hotspur news: Jose Mourinho ripping apart Mauricio Pochettino's legacy

Tottenham have not given any minutes to their under-21 players in the Premier League this season, as reported by the Football Observatory.

Where does this see them ranked amongst their fellow Premier League sides?

Crystal Palace and Fulham are the only other top-flight clubs in England who have not given a single minute of action to an under-21 player this term.

By contrast, Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal have given 11.3% of their total minutes to under-21s, which sees them ranked third in the Premier League.

Was the situation different under Pochettino?

Very much so. The Argentine coach gave seven Spurs players their debuts before they turned 21.

These players included Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Eric Dier, who are still part of the first-team squad today.

Has Mourinho destroyed his predecessor's legacy?

There is certainly an argument that he has.

As the statistics illustrate, he has shown little faith in Tottenham's young, up-and-coming players this year, although Mourinho has given some game time to Japhet Tanganga, a young defender who he does appear to have some confidence in.

Pochettino was keen to promote youth throughout his time at the club and was also known for wanting his side to be on the front foot - a mindset which seems to have changed under Mourinho.

As Jermaine Jenas put it after Spurs' defeat to United on Saturday, the Lilywhites played not to lose rather than go for the win.

A common Mourinho criticism?

This is not the first time that Mourinho has been unwilling to give youngsters opportunities. Last season when Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were injured, the veteran coach was still reluctant to use Troy Parrott, despite him being the only recognised fully-fit striker in the squad.

Looking further back in his coaching career, Mourinho's treatment of Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea also appeared to be short-sighted. De Bruyne only appeared nine times for the Blues, and left in 2014, later claiming that he only ever spoke to Mourinho twice.

Given what the Belgian midfielder has gone on to achieve, it seems that Mourinho should have paid De Bruyne a little more attention.

Is there anyone at Spurs who could buck the trend?

Oliver Skipp has impressed on loan at Norwich this year. The 20-year-old has featured in all of the side's 41 Championship matches, helping the Canaries move to the brink of promotion back to the Premier League. As per WhoScored, he has recorded a passing success rate of 88% in the second tier, and could be welcomed back into the Spurs squad in 2021/22.

Dane Scarlett also looks to be an exciting prospect. The teenager has netted 15 goals in 13 appearances for the Under-18s this year, and could be knocking on the door for some first-team opportunities in the months ahead.

