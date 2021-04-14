Look in my eyes, what do you see? A CM Punk return possibly?

The thought of Punk coming back to the WWE or even going to rival company AEW is still heavily speculated every year since he left professional wrestling in 2014.

However, if this were the case, who would be the biggest draws for him in the WWE?

Speaking recently to Raj Prashad of Uproxx, Punk, who's real name is Phil Brooks, thinks a certain Cerebral Assassin would be best for business, however, he reiterates he has no interest in it.

“Ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who’s the biggest match for me? It’s probably Triple H. That’s ironic because it’s nothing I’m interested in.

"It’s just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that’s the match, that’s the big-money match? Well, it’s not my money, so it’s not for me to say.”

Punk then mentioned that it isn't just Triple H who could be an interesting match for him, alongside other WWE Superstars, he noted a former AEW World Champion would be a huge match for them both.

“From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting,” Brooks said.

“There’s also the business side of things. What’s the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there’s Kenny Omega on the one side."

But would he ever be tempted to actually make a comeback to the sport? Possibly, if all factors were right.

“I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it’s also not for me to figure out. It’s not my world anymore,” Punk said.

“I’m certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I’m going to show up somewhere and like, ‘no, this is how it’s going to be."

However, he doesn't necessarily think the business needs him back. He said:

“The wrestling world doesn’t necessarily need CM Punk and that’s absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great.

"I don’t know, it’s like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I’m like, ‘Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.’

"It’s just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation.”

