Liverpool vs Real Madrid really is one of the UEFA Champions League's ultimate glamour ties.

Boasting no less than 19 European cups between them, both sides are simply dripping with some of the most ridiculous football talent of a generation.

They have both recently lifted the most famous trophy in club football and, while considered outsiders for the title this year, will still be hopeful of stealing a march on glory.

Liverpool have it all to do after a Madrid masterclass saw them downed in Spain, but we all know that funny things can happen on European nights beside the Mersey.

So, ahead of the much-anticipated second-leg clash and with the help of our friends at Tiermaker, we thought we would rank each member of the two squads from Genuinely World Class, down to 'Sell ASAP'.

Genuinely World Class

While Liverpool have struggled to maintain their incredible form this season, there can be no questioning the fact that their squad is littered with incredible talent.

Real Madrid also boast a simply sensational squad with a host world-class options up and down the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk; Thibaut Courtois; Mohamed Salah; Sergio Ramos; Alisson; Luka Modric; Fabinho; Toni Kroos.

Top Drawer

Both sides can call upon some real top drawer players, even if they aren't quite world-class just yet (or anymore).

Sadio Mane; Carvajal; Trent Alexander-Arnold; Karim Benzema; Andy Robertson; Marcelo; Jordan Henderson; Rafael Varane; Thiago; Casemiro; Joel Matip; Diogo Jota.

Great

Not quite world-class, not quite top drawer, but brimming with genuine quality all the same.

Joe Gomez; Vinicius Jr.; Marco Asensio; Curtis Jones; Lucas Vasquez.

Middle of the Road

This particular category on the list is reserved for those handy players who can certainly do a job, but might struggle to string together a run of starts or truly set the European stage alight.

James Milner; Federico Valverde; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Isco; Alvaro Odriozola; Ozan Kabak; Rodrygo; Kostas Tsimikas; Ferlan Mendy.

Underrated

These players might feel hard done not to get more game time or just more respect in general, especially considering what they are capable of.

Gini Wijnaldum; Nacho; Xherdan Shaqiri; Eder Militao; Caoimhin Kelleher; Nat Phillips; Rhys Williams; Lunin.

Overrated

A gaggle of lads who might consider themselves lucky to be at one of two of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Naby Keita; Luka Jovic; Mariano.

Sell ASAP

The lowest rung on our board. There simply is no room for sentiment at the top table of European football.

Adrian; Eden Hazard; Divock Origi.

