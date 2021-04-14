From PSG's players to Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisians' dressing room has experienced plenty of heartache in the Champions League.

Despite a 1-0 defeat on the night at the Parc des Princes, the Ligue 1 champions avenged last year's final by knocking out Bayern Munich on away goals.

In truth, PSG deserved some reward for a scintillating attacking display, with Pochettino hailing Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria as "geniuses".

Neymar twice hit the post and Manuel Neuer came to the Bavarians' rescue on a number of occasions.

When Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scrambled past Keylor Navas, moments after Mbappe had been wrongly flagged for offside, it felt as if PSG's failure to convert their chances were going to haunt them.

But as much as Bayern probed, the hosts held firm to keep the scores at 3-3 on aggregate.

There are still three games to go before PSG can touch that coveted European trophy which has continued to elude them.

It is tantalisingly close, however, as they prepare to face either Borussia Dortmund or Manchester City in the last four.

Understandably, there were emotional scenes at full-time, with Neymar in particular looking overwhelmed.

BT Sport cameras then followed the players into the dressing room and that's when the party began.

Mbappe could be seen leading the celebrations on the table with champagne being sprayed.

Success in the Champions League means everything this season, particularly with PSG on track to lose out on the French title.

Pochettino's side currently sit three points behind league-leaders Lille.

So the stakes are higher than ever in Europe and it was a deserved celebration after beating one of the hot favourites.

