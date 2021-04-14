RAW After WrestleMania 37 certainly didn't disappoint.

Always a date that fans have circled in their calendars, the Red Brand's return after the Show of Shows is a chance to hit the reset button.

WrestleMania always shifts the landscape of WWE, so new storylines are introduced and fresh rivalries are brewed 24 hours later.

This year, of course, is no different. Over the weekend, three of RAW's titles changed hands, with new Tag Team, United States and Women's Champions crowned.

But of course, there was plenty more action as WWE returned to The ThunderDome post-WrestleMania.

Check out the top 10 moments from this week's RAW below:

10. Bobby Lashley smashes Riddle's scooter

9. The New Day bounce back

8. Charlotte Flair makes a statement

7. Bray Wyatt is reborn

6. The Miz steals a win

5. The Viking Raiders return

4. Alexa Bliss reveals a new friend

3. Charlotte goes on the rampage

2. Bobby Lashley dominates Riddle in the ring

1. Claymore sends Drew McIntyre to WrestleMania Backlash

With two appearances on the top 10 list, it's fair to say Charlotte's return caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

One night after Rhea Ripley de-throned Asuka to usher in a new era of the Women's Evolution, 'The Queen' returned to vent about missing WrestleMania.

Not only did she name Rhea as the 'biggest snake' in the locker room, but she also sounded off the names of several stars who simply don't compare to her.

Charlotte concluded her statement by saying 'Karma is a b****... and I’m that b****' before dropping the mic inside The ThunderDome.

Shortly after, she returned to lay waste to both Ripley and Asuka, making her intentions clear. You will not forget about Charlotte again.

