A lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Jai Herbert has been added to UFC Fight Night 191 on June 26.

Former Jungle Fight featherweight champion Moicano has lost three of his last four fights, most recently losing to Rafael Fiziev via TKO in the first round. He currently trains at American Top Team with fellow UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes and Dustin Poirier.

Herbert, a teammate of UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards, will be making his second UFC appearance after coming up short against Francisco Trinaldo on his debut. Sources close to the situation confirmed the matchup to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday morning. MMA Junkie were the first to report the news.

They will in a three-round fight on the prelims for the card headlined by Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov in a potential title eliminator at a location to be announced, sources said.

After winning his first three UFC bouts, Moicano (14-4-1) saw his winning streak come to a halt at the hands of featherweight contender Brian Ortega, who submitted him in the third round at UFC 214 in July 2017. The 31-year-old Brazil native is 6-4 overall inside the Octagon with notable wins over the likes of Calvin Kattar, Cub Swanson and Jeremy Stephens.

Meanwhile, Herbert (10-2), aka "The Black Country Banger," has not fought since he suffered a knockout defeat to Trinaldo in July 2020, which snapped a six-fight winning streak. Fighting out of Birmingham, England, the former Cage Warriors lightweight champion is 0-1 in the UFC, with wins over European standouts Joe McColgan and Jack Grant.

