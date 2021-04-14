Man United transfer news: "Well-liked" star wants summer exit after growing frustrated with Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly pushing for an Old Trafford exit due to his frustrations with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's selection policy.

The 27-year-old defender was Jose Mourinho's first signing as United's manager and joined the Manchester club for £30m from Villarreal.

Five years on from signing for the club, opportunities are hard to come by for Bailly and we may potentially see the Ivorian depart this summer.

What's the latest with Bailly?

According to ESPN, the 37-cap international will reject a new contract offer from the Red Devils and will seek a move away from the club in the summer.

The reason behind Bailly wanting to depart Old Trafford is his frustrations with Solskjaer's team selections.

The Norwegian has mainly opted for a defensive partnership of Harry Maguire and fellow Scandinavian Victor Lindelof this season.

How often has Bailly featured this year?

It's been a difficult season for the former Villarreal man and Bailly has struggled to establish a place in the first team.

Alongside Solskjaer's favouritism towards Maguire and Lindelof, the centre-back has missed 18 games through injury and illness so far this season.

According to WhoScored, he's made just eight appearances for United in the English top-flight, with a total of just 637 minutes of Premier League football, although, Solskjaer has turned to the Ivorian for cup competitions and outings in the Europa League.

However, Bailly was reportedly less than pleased to not be included in United's second-leg Europa League clash with AC Milan.

Nevertheless, sources have told ESPN that Bailly is expected to start in the Red Devils' quarter-final tie against Granada.

Is it likely he will leave in the summer?

Bearing in mind that Bailly's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, it does seem likely that the Ivory Coast man will get his wish to leave United.

The Red Devils will probably look to offload the defender in the coming months in order to receive a fee, as opposed to allowing him to leave on a free next year.

Has Solskjaer made the right decision by exiling Bailly?

This year, Maguire has certainly stepped up to the plate for United but the same can't be said for Lindelof.

For his performances this season, Lindelof has only earned a WhoScored average rating of 6.71. Solskjaer should have arguably experimented with the Red Devils' backline and presented Bailly with more opportunities.

His departure will also be a massive blow to the United dressing room, as he's a very well-liked member of the squad, according to Solskjaer himself.

"You can see how much it means to him but also for the rest of the boys at the end of the game. Because he is such a well-liked player and man in the dressing room," the United boss said after recalling Bailly to the squad for their Carabao Cup clash with Everton.

"Everyone wants him to do well and knows the struggles he's had and we're delighted for him."

