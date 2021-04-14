New Serena Williams docuseries will follow her pursuit of record-equalling Grand Slam

Serena Williams has signed a contract with Amazon Studios that will see her create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries following her progress on and off the court.

Williams revealed this news at an event by Vanity Fair magazine, during a conversation with actor Michael B. Jordan.

The series will likely follow the progress of Williams as she seeks to equal and maybe even better Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams.

The 39-year-old has won 23 major titles but a historic 24th has eluded her for over four years.

After winning the Australian Open in 2017, Williams announced she was pregnant and missed the remainder of the season. Since returning in 2018, the former world number one has reached three more Slam finals but has lost every one of them.

As she nears 40 years of age, Williams has been forced to limit her schedule in recent years and last played a match in February where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the semi finals at Melbourne.

Speaking of her new deal, the American said: “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience.

“I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

The titles of these projects are still currently in the works but all programming will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios stressed that: “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well.

“We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Williams is expected to play at the upcoming French Open at the end of May –– a tournament she’s won three times in the past, but has uncharacteristically failed to perform at since her return to the game.

Though she might not be the same imperious Serena we’ve become accustomed to seeing, it’s impossible to count her out as a contender. And if she does create history at Roland Garros, then this docuseries promises to be something very special.

News Now - Sport News