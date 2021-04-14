Call of Duty: Warzone could be on the brink of a map-shattering event.

The immensely popular Battle Royale shooter has been teasing an apocalyptic-style ending to Verdansk as we know it, with zombies slowly creeping over the map.

Up to this points, fans have had to make do with leaks and fleeting glimpses of what this event might look like, and what sort of map could be left in its wake.

After the undead made their first appearance from a crashed cargo ship on the map, they have slowly but surely been increasing in numbers, while congregating at various points of interest across the map.

The solution? Nuke the lot of them.

Now, we finally have a date and time for the end of the world, with a cryptic tweet emerging today.

The tweet simply reads: 'The end is near' while showing a date and a time for the expected extinction event.

Those zombies are in for a world of pain.

Unsurprisingly, however, attentions have long since turned to what the map that replaces Verdansk might look like.

Rumours continue to circulate about the new map, with some suggesting that a single lobby could be set to host up to 250 players at once.

Others suggestions have hinted at the current Verdansk simply being replaced by a 1980's version of it with glimpses of a smaller stadium and an aqueduct instead of the dam.

Either way, you can be sure that the folks over at Activision will have a few sneaky surprises in store for their loyal fans as excitement surrounding the event reaches fever-pitch.

The 'Battle Royale' format has proved to be immensely popular since it was released at the beginning of the first global lockdown and there is no better time than the present to freshen it up.

Let's nuke some pesky zombies...

