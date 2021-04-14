PSG vs Bayern: Spurs target Jerome Boateng shows what he'd give Jose Mourinho

Tottenham target Jerome Boateng delivered an eye-catching display for Bayern Munich in their thrilling Champions League quarter-final second leg against PSG on Tuesday night.

What's the latest on his future?

Boateng is set to leave Bayern this summer after 10 years at the club. His contract expires in June, and he has been informed that he will not be receiving a new deal.

Tottenham appear to be in the mix to snap him up, with Sky Germany reporting that the north London club have already held talks with the player over a potential move in the next transfer window.

How did Boateng perform against PSG?

Arriving in Paris with a 3-2 deficit from the first leg, Bayern required an almost perfect performance from their defence to give themselves a chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

The back four held up their side of the bargain, as they managed to keep Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at bay. Unfortunately for the German champions it was not enough, as they exited the competition on away goals.

Boateng was particularly impressive, and earned a match rating of 7.51 from WhoScored - teammates Lucas Hernandez (8.07) and Leroy Sane (8.06) were the only players on the pitch to receive higher marks.

The 32-year-old defender made more tackles (5), clearances (3) and blocked more shots (1) than any other Bayern player, whilst he also completed 89.1% of his passes, as he produced a performance full of class.

What are his stats for the season?

The experienced centre-back has not been at his best across the course of the 2020/21 season. As per WhoScored, he has been given an average match rating of 6.71. This sees him ranked down in 15th place amongst his teammates.

It also represents a drop-off from his scores in his previous three Bundesliga campaigns, when he earned average match scores of 7.14, 6.87 and 6.85.

However, he remains a quality operator who reads the game exceptionally well. He has made 30 interceptions in the German top-flight, putting him clear of Tottenham's best two defenders in this category, Eric Dier and Joe Rodon, who have both managed 19.

Should Levy have any doubts about signing him now?

It seems that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy needs a quick fix to his club's defensive issues, with the side having conceded five goals in their last two league matches, and Jose Mourinho seemingly not knowing his best centre-back pairing.

Bearing this in mind, Boateng could be an ideal acquisition. With two Champions League trophies, a World Cup and 76 international caps to his name, there is no doubting Boateng's pedigree. He showed on Tuesday that he is capable of rolling back the years.

Facing Neymar and Mbappe is arguably the toughest test in world football right now, but Boateng came through it with flying colours. This demonstrated that he can still cut it at the top level, and that he could be the man to transform Tottenham's fortunes defensively.

Bearing in mind how important defensive resilience has been to Mourinho's philosophy historically, bringing in a centre-back with elite ability and experience could drastically change Spurs' fortunes next season.

Add in the fact that he would be available on a free transfer, and this is a move that would make perfect sense for Spurs when looking ahead to next season.

That being said, time is not on Boateng's side, as he will turn 33 within the first month of the 2021/22 season, suggesting that he is not a long-term solution at the back.

However, for the moment, the positives appear to outweigh the negatives, and if Levy is looking for someone to really tighten up the defence for the next year or two, Boateng would appear to be the man for the job.

