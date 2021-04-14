WrestleMania 37 was this past weekend with The Show of Shows airing over two nights at the Raymond James Stadium. This was the first WWE show with fans in attendance in over 13 months, with over 25,500 in the venue on each night.

There were seven matches on Night One and the same number on Night Two, with the Universal Title on the line in a triple threat to close the pay-per-view on Sunday.

The main event of Night Two saw Roman Reigns defend the Blue Brand's top prize against Daniel Bryan and 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar recently did a media call and revealed to Inside The Ropes, that he initially thought he'd be facing Randy Orton at 'Mania instead of Reigns and Bryan.

“In my mind, I still thought, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, and that’s what my working plan was the whole time, until I was told it wasn’t the company’s plan,” Edge revealed.

“Oh okay, but we still got to see this trilogy through. We still need to do this, and I was pretty disappointed. I just felt like the story deserved that. When I found out that wasn’t on the docket anymore, I was like, so then what? It’s worked out the way it has, which is obviously very exciting."

However, he mentioned that either a match with Orton or the Universal Championship triple threat is still a "dream" for him and how he's got to be ready for plans to change at any time.

“Look, I go from thinking I’m wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which is a dream, to wrestling Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Universal Title. That’s a dream too," he said.

"All the courses changed and that’s just what happens sometimes, and you have to be adaptable. As much as I get an idea in my head, ‘we got to see this through.’ I have to understand that there’s more to it, there’s multiple characters and it’s like a chess board. A lot changed. It did. "

With Edge looking like he's now a member of the SmackDown roster, the chances of a match with Orton seem almost impossible unless a draft occurs soon.

On the other hand, if The Rated-R Superstar and The Legend Killer were to remain on the Blue Brand and Red Brand, they could potentially face off at Survivor Series if both men hold a title on their respective brands.

News Now - Sport News