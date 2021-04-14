When Neymar is at his best, there isn't a better footballer in the world to watch.

The Brazilian combines outrageous skill and efficiency in a devastating manner, as Bayern Munich found out in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

In Tuesday night's encounter at the Parc Des Princes, Neymar was named UEFA Man of the Match for his stunning performance, despite the fact that PSG lost the game 1-0.

The 29-year-old was unplayable at times and on an evening with luck on his side, the freestyler-like forward would have had a hat-trick.

Neymar hit the woodwork on two occasions and was also thwarted by Manuel Neuer numerous times.

He'll be annoyed that he didn't score, but the Brazilian can still revel in the fact that he humiliated a number of Bayern players with his ridiculously quick feet.

One of those to be embarrassed by Neymar was Thomas Muller.

At one point in the match, the PSG superstar stopped with the ball at his feet, waited for Muller to approach him and then nonchalantly flicked the ball through the German's legs.

To make things better, close-up footage of the nutmeg has been given the slow-motion treatment.

There's no better way to start a Wednesday than by watching this moment of magic from Neymar a fair few times...

Video

If you can't appreciate Neymar when he's at the very peak of his powers, then football just isn't the sport for you.

The Brazilian also turned on the style in one of his post-match interviews, providing a glorious analogy of PSG's aggregate victory on away goals over Bayern.

"You can have possession as much as you like," he told TNT Sports Brazil. "You can sing for a woman all night long, but if a guy comes and takes her from you in 5 minutes, she's gone."

