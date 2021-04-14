Marvin Vettori has responded to Darren Till's claims he would've 'hurt him on the feet for five rounds' by telling "The Gorilla" that he wants to 'f*** him up.'

Till and Vettori were originally scheduled to meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 23, but their fight was cancelled after Till was forced to withdraw due to a broken collarbone.

Vettori then pummelled short notice replacement Kevin Holland into the canvas for the better part of five rounds on his way to a convincing unanimous decision win (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Till has since aimed a series of public digs at Vettori, most recently labelling him 'ork' [sic] and adding 'he knew he couldn't strike with me.'

Vettori has responded by calling Till a 'couch stalker', but has yet to receive a response.

"This guy talked so much s*** lately that I definitely want to f*** him up, but he’s talking from the couch. It’s funny, it seems like I’m talking to one of those fans that just talk s*** on social media. I picture him like this in my mind right now, just eating chips and drinking sodas with a f***** up arm like this, just talking s*** on social media," Vettori said to Michael Bisping on the latest episode of the 'Believe You Me' podcast.

"F*** you p****, you did not show up. You can suck my d*** from your own couch and show up when you’re supposed to, you little p****. That’s it. That’s what I think of him…

"That’s what I think. He’s a couch stalker. That’s what it is. To be honest, it just makes sense for you to shut the f*** up if you’re on your couch and you cannot even train and you’re not even in the gym getting ready for a fight," he continued.

"Okay, you’re out, you’re out. Shut the f*** up. What are you talking about bro? You were supposed to show up. Now you have a broken collarbone. You’re not even halfway [healed from] this collarbone and you’re already talking about your next thing. If you’re really hurt, just shut up for a moment."

Till (18-3-1) once challenged for the UFC welterweight belt before moving up in weight after losing to Jorge Masvidal in March 2019. He was on the verge of a title shot against Israel Adesanya before his most recent setback.

Vettori (17-4-1) meanwhile is angling for a rematch with Adesanya but it's unlikely this will happen next for a number of reasons. The Italy native, 27, made it five wins in a row after his victory over Holland with his only loss in the last five years coming against the UFC middleweight champion.

News Now - Sport News