Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton laments latest Hoops setback

Queens Park Rangers were unable to build upon their recent victory over Sheffield Wednesday last night as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rotherham United.

Despite taking the lead at the New York Stadium via a strike from Lyndon Dykes, the Hoops couldn't prevent the hosts from turning the clash around as a brace from Freddie Ladapo and a late strike from Michael Smith secured all three points for the Millers.

As a result of this setback, QPR missed out on the opportunity to move up to ninth in the Championship standings.

Set to face Middlesbrough this weekend, the Hoops will be determined to get back on track by delivering a positive display at the Riverside Stadium.

Reflecting on QPR's defeat, Warburton lamented his side for failing to cope with the physicality that Rotherham illustrated in the second-half and admitted that they didn't deserve to win the game.

Speaking to West London Sport following the Hoops' showdown with the Millers, the Hoops boss said: "We get the first goal - really well taken - and just very simply we didn't deserve to win (after) the last half an hour.

"You can play all the nice football you like, but sometimes you have to roll your sleeves up and do the dirty side of the game.

"Rotherham do what they do and have great physicality.

"We knew that was coming and had to deal with it better than we did."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Warburton has every right to be frustrated with the way QPR capitulated against Rotherham as this display illustrates that there is still a lot of work to be done for the club to emerge as front-runners in the Championship.

A failure to cope with Rotherham's physical approach to proceedings ultimately led to the Hoops' demise as they once again were unable to deliver a consistent display throughout the game.

With another season in the Championship on the cards, it would not be at all surprising if Warburton is already preparing for the upcoming transfer window.

Providing that the 58-year-old is able to get his recruitment spot-on this summer, there is no reason why QPR cannot launch a sustained push for a top-six finish during the 2021/22 campaign.

