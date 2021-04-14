Leicester exclusive: Club remain in transfer driving seat despite Arsenal links

While Kelechi Iheanacho has hit form this season, Leicester City's options outside of Jamie Vardy in the central striking berths are a cause for concern.

Indeed, no one outside of the latter has managed to hit double figures in the Premier League despite the Nigerian's recent purple patch and, while this has been a good season for Brendan Rodgers' men, Vardy simply cannot go on forever.

While he largely remains a regular source of goals, the 34-year-old has not scored in his last seven games, bagging just once in 2021 across twelve league fixtures.

To that end, they are targeting a move for Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

GIVEMESPORT can reveal that, despite recent suggestions that Arsenal are keen on a move for the Frenchman, it is Leicester who remain in the driving seat.

The stumbling block at the moment is in regards to Celtic demanding £20m as a result of the significant sell-on clause they will owe Paris Saint-Germain should he depart.

Leicester, meanwhile, will look to pay around £15m for the striker, who scored 27 times in 68 games under Rodgers' watch during their time together with the Scottish giants.

With Edouard's contract up in the summer of 2022, this represents somewhat of a stand-off as Celtic desperately try to make a profit on the player they signed for £9m in the summer of 2018, while Leicester are so far refusing to pay what they deem to be over the odds.

A bid of around £15m is expected at the end of the season though, at this stage, it's unclear as to whether Celtic will give in.

