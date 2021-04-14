Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore makes admission about his Owls future

Sheffield Wednesday's dismal 2020/21 campaign faltered yet again last night as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Swansea City.

Despite entering the clash knowing that a victory would allow them to move to within four points of safety in the Championship, the Owls were unable to match the quality produced by the Jacks at Hillsborough.

Goals from Jamal Lowe and Jay Fulton allowed Swansea to climb above Brentford in the second-tier standings as they kept their slim hopes of achieving automatic promotion alive.

As a result of this latest setback, Wednesday remain in the Championship relegation zone and are now in need of a miracle to stay up.

Appointed last month as the Owls' new manager, Darren Moore's existing deal has not been disclosed to the public and thus it is not certain whether he will be at the club for the long haul.

Making reference to his current situation, the Wednesday boss has admitted that he has yet to talk about plans for next season with owner Dejphon Chansiri due to the club's precarious position in the second-tier.

Speaking to YorkshireLive following his side's defeat to Swansea about whether he has held discussions about the future, Moore said: "No, I haven't had a conversation about next season because it's still all to play for this season.

"I won't lift my head at all with that and we move on to Saturday which is another important game for us."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With there still being a fair amount of uncertainty at Wednesday in terms of whether Moore is part of the long-term vision held by the club, this latest update is relatively concerning.

As well as suffering turmoil on the pitch this season, the Owls are understood to be currently under a transfer embargo which will place any potential business in the summer window on hold until they can resolve this issue.

Furthermore, when you consider that a plethora of players are out-of-contract in June, Wednesday may have to deal with a mass exodus from Hillsborough.

Regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, it is imperative that the Owls keep Moore at the club as the last thing they need is yet another managerial change following the recent departures of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis.

News Now - Sport News