Few players will ever enjoy a season quite like Mohamed Salah's 2017/18 campaign.

The Liverpool forward lit up English football upon his return, scoring 44 goals in all competitions and breaking the record for a 38-game Premier League season (32).

There was a sense of inevitability about his haul of the PFA Player of the Year, FWA Player of the Year, the Premier League Player of the Year awards and the Golden Boot.

Despite being a former Chelsea man, the Anfield faithful wasted no time in falling in love with the Egyptian.

His world-class pace and lethal finishing were a delight to observe even when Jurgen Klopp's side were still a work in progress.

More than that, though, Salah won over plenty of fans with his humble persona.

After the final league game of the season on Merseyside, there was a chance for Kopites to recognise all that he'd achieved and he was formally handed his awards.

So why did he end up being booed?!

Amidst a light-hearted atmosphere after the 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, he wasn't the only Salah who made his way onto the pitch.

His young daughter Makka was kicking a ball around with her every touch cheered.

However, Salah senior then took the ball off her and performed a drag-back, prompting loud jeers from the entire stadium. Priceless.

Liverpool fans might not feel quite so attached to their top scorer this season despite a tally of 19 league goals in 2020/21.

The 28-year-old has openly flirted with the possibility of leaving and refused to rule out joining Real Madrid.

Whatever his future holds, he'll eventually leave Anfield with a phenomenal legacy and he's been a joy to watch.

News Now - Sport News