Jadon Sancho will miss the opportunity to face his former club Manchester City when Borussia Dortmund attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday evening.

Though it's not typically a word you'd associate with many 21 year olds, Sancho is something of a pioneer.

He is the leading figurehead of a generation of young British players who are moving overseas in search of a brighter footballing career.

The move from City to Germany at just 17 years of age looked risky and unconventional on paper, but 18 England caps and 130 senior appearances for Dortmund have firmly vindicated Sancho's decision.

His return of 46 goals and 60 assists for the Bundesliga giants has made him one of the most coveted players on the planet, as his £90m Transfermarkt valuation would suggest.

However, despite his rip-roaring success and obvious talent, he is by no means a shoe-in for Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

A recent injury blow has left him sidelined since the end of February and combined with a dip in form - albeit by his incredibly lofty standards - his importance to the Three Lions appears to be diminishing.

And the former Real Madrid and Liverpool star Steve McManaman believes the quality of the options available to Southgate is another important factor to consider ahead of the summer.

While speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT ahead of City's trip to the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday evening, McManaman compared Sancho's style to Raheem Sterling and reaffirmed the feeling that Sancho's performance levels have dropped this season.

"He's been injured a lot this year. He's injured at the minute but he's back in training now. He hasn't played a lot of football this year compared to last year. His form is not as good as it was last year.

"He's still got a decent return. But do you put them in front of Raheem? Do you put them in front of Mason Mount? Do you put him in front of Grealish? Do you put him in front of Maddison?

"We're blessed that we've got a real plethora of players. Personally, I really like Sancho because he does something a bit different. He's a bit like Raheem Sterling to a certain extent, where he can drop a shoulder and go past people.

"He's a traditional winger rather than a Grealish or a Mount or a Maddison who plays in the middle - he plays wide and he goes past people. We've got Sterling and Marcus Rushford, so again it's just a case of whether Gareth feels he can fit him in.

"But is he good enough? Certainly he's good enough without a shadow of a doubt."

As McManaman says, Sancho and Sterling are both high-scoring wide forwards with an excellent ability to bypass their opposite number.

There is certainly room in the squad for more than one player befitting that description, but the presence of Grealish, Mount, Maddison, Rashford and Phil Foden will likely force Southgate to leave at least one first-class talent at home this summer.

That Sancho, a player with 12 goals and 16 assists in just 31 matches this season, is a doubt for the squad speaks volumes about England's strength in depth.

Man City will be relieved that their former wonderkid won't be fit enough to add to that tally this evening.

Watch the UEFA Champions League exclusively live on BT Sport, with coverage of Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City from 7:15pm on BT Sport 3 this Wednesday. For more info go to btsport.com/football

News Now - Sport News