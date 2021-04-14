Christian Pulisic is finally rediscovering his best form at Chelsea.

Having looked like a force of nature out wide in the closing months of the 2019/20 season, Chelsea fans were left underwhelmed by the American's slow start to his second campaign in England.

Besides, up until April, Pulisic had only notched two goals in all competitions, finding the net in the 90th minute of wins that had already been secured against FC Krasnodar and Leeds United.

Pulisic rediscovering his best form

But if there's any positive to take from Pulisic's disappointing stats in the early months of 2020/21, it's the fact that it underlines just how brilliant his recent form has been by way of contrast.

It speaks volumes that Pulisic has scored more goals in the last nine days than he had the previous six months of the season by finding the net against West Bromwich and Crystal Palace (x2).

And although he couldn't add to his goal-scoring tally during the Champions League quarter-final second leg against FC Porto, make no mistake that Pulisic still maintained his impeccable form.

Chelsea 0-1 FC Porto (2-1)

Chelsea actually lost 1-0 on the night, though they still qualified for the semi-finals by way of winning the opening game 2-0, courtesy of Mehdi Taremi scoring a sensational bicycle kick.

But it most certainly wasn't down to a lack of effort from Pulisic because the former Borussia Dortmund forward looked like the biggest threat on the night for Thomas Tuchel's men.

According to Squawka, Pulisic completed 100% of his take-ons, executed seven ball recoveries, created two chances, took three shots and won 16 duels during the clash in Seville.

Pulisic's highlights vs FC Porto

However, as is so often the case, reading the statistics of a top performance is one thing, but sitting back and watching the footage of it is something else entirely.

And fear not because YouTuber 'CFCVideos' has stitched together Pulisic's highlights to ensure that we can watch his MOTM outing in all its glory, so be sure to check it out down below:

Talk about a complete performance. Smashing work, Christian.

Matching Messi statistic

But if you're wondering what Pulisic's display had to do with Lionel Messi, then wonder no longer, because you might have noticed from his highlights that Porto were playing somewhat physically.

And according to ESPN, Pulisic was fouled an astonishing 11 times on the night, which is the most received by any player in the Champions League since Messi against Real Madrid in 2011.

Sure, Porto are partly responsible by way of their brutal playing style, but make no mistake that Pulisic's tricky and skillful display contributed to matching this feat after an entire decade.

But record-breaking or not, the proof is in the footage when it comes to Pulisic's performance at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and we can't wait to see what he produces next.

