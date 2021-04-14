Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have had quite the falling out over the last few days.

The pair have gone from holding an admirable respect for each other to bitter enemies in next to no time after becoming embroiled in an online war of words.

The pair exploded into life on Twitter after Poirier accused McGregor of reneging on an offer to donate $500k to Poirier's charity.

Not one to have his name so lightly dragged through the mud, McGregor responded in typical, belligerent fashion.

McGregor's expletive-laden retort was caveated by the claim that he would be cancelling his trilogy bout with Poirier slated for early July.

However, it appears that Conor simply doesn't possess that sort of power, with the UFC today confirming that the fight will go ahead as planned at UFC 264.

With the scores level at one fight apiece, the upcoming trilogy bout really will be fo'for all the marbles'

McGregor has already looked to right the wrongs in his stance from the previous bout but Poirier is a sly contender who could once again cause a massive upset.

Let's get it on!

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

