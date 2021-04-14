Deontay Wilder may yet be the wild twist we did not expect ahead of the all-British Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury spectacle.

As sure and certain everyone, Fury and Joshua included, might be about the bout this summer, there are fears that Wilder may have a bucket full of cold water to pour over the plans.

Having been battered by Fury last year, Wilder believes he is owed a rematch still, and while that’s the case, there are all scenarios possible - at least according to ex-world champion David Haye.

Speaking to SunSport, he said: “I absolutely believe both fighters want the fight to happen and I am sure there are plenty of offers out there.

“But I have never heard of a long-running world champion - like Deontay Wilder was - not having a rematch clause in place in case he loses.

“Deontay himself has been very quiet, the team around him have not given much away but I would be very surprised if does not have some sort of impact in the making of this fight or gets something out of it not being him Fury is facing next.”

Since losing to Fury in what brought an end to his five-year reign, Wilder hasn’t done himself any favours at all, going so far as to sack his assistant trainer Mark Breland and even accuse the British heavyweight of “cheating”.

While his behaviour hasn’t been the best, the question does remain: is he actually owed a rematch? Haye does not seem to be in any doubt.

“The pandemic obviously made the third fight very difficult to make but I remember thinking, when the news broke that the contract for it had expired, it sounded strange.

“I have boxed, promoted and now managed at the top level and I don’t think I have ever come across an expiration date for a rematch.

“I hope I am wrong, I hope the June or July date that is being talked about can be achieved.

“But I do think Deontay Wilder, or the management or promoters around him, will have a say or something to gain from it happening.”

