Jose Mourinho news: Spurs have already made contact with Julien Nagelsmann

Journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Tottenham have contacted RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann.

It's been a season to forget for Tottenham.

The north Londoners are seventh in the Premier League and suffered a shock Europa League exit to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. The 2020/21 campaign hasn't gone according to plan for Jose Mourinho and some have wondered how long he has left at the Lilywhites.

Regarding the managerial situation, Schira has revealed a vital piece of information that would affect Mourinho's future.

What did Schira say?

The Italian reporter revealed on Twitter that Spurs have already made contact with another manager.

"If Hans Flick replaces Joachim Low on the bench of the German National Team after Euro 2020, Bayern Munich will choose Julian Nagelsmann as a replacement. Nagelsmann has been contacted by Tottenham and AS Roma in the last weeks, but he is waiting for Bayern," he tweeted.

How has Nagelsmann performed at RB Leipzig?

The 33-year-old was named as the Leipzig boss during the summer of 2019 and has had a fairly impressive stint with the German club.

Nagelsmann has recorded a 60% win rate during his two seasons with Leipzig, according to Transfermarkt.

The German club currently sit second in the Bundesliga and trail league-leaders Bayern by five points.

Nagelsmann will be looking to close the gap and potentially leapfrog the Bavarian club come to the end of the season.

How does this compare to Jose Mourinho?

The Portuguese manager has been in charge of 85 games at the Tottenham helm since his appointment in November 2019.

During this time, Mourinho has recorded a win rate of 53% at Spurs, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite managing 208 games more than the current Spurs manager, former boss Mauricio Pochettino achieved a higher win rate of 54.6%.

This suggests the club have gone backwards under Mourinho and that Nagelsmann would be an ideal candidate to replace him. However, Spurs face one huge stumbling block.

What issue do Tottenham face?

According to Schira, Nagelsmann is interested in the Bayern job.

Given that he has only ever managed in his native land, the top job in German football will be incredibly enticing.

If Bayern come knocking for the young manager, Spurs will need to put a very attractive offer on the table to divert his attention from Bavaria.

Judging by Schira's tweet, however, Bayern are very much at the top of Nagelsmann's wishlist.

