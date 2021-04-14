There is absolutely no love lost between Lionel Messi and Royston Drenthe.

The animosity between the pair dates back to 2010, when Hercules stunned Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou.

Drenthe, whom Premier League fans will also remember from his time at Everton, was on loan at the newly-promoted La Liga outfit from Real Madrid.

That gave him all the more incentive to ruffle a few feathers - indeed he was soundly booed - and he headed to Catalonia that day determined to showcase his skills.

Unfortunately, the Dutchman's plans backfired. When Drenthe found himself out on the left wing, he attempted a few stepovers right in front of Messi.

The midfielder accidentally stood on the ball. "Oh dear, he's tackled himself," is a superb bit of commentary, by the way.

Ever the altruist, Messi decided to show him exactly what he'd been trying to do by retrieving the ball off him, producing some brilliant footwork and racing clear in the other direction.

Not many players get a bit of one-on-one tuition from the GOAT.

There was a lot of tension throughout the game between the pair and unfortunately, post-match, things took a turn for the worse.

Drenthe famously accused Messi of using racially insensitive language, something which Barcelona strenuously denied.

"I played against [Messi] many times and we always have problems with each other," Drenthe said back in 2012, per BBC.

"You know what bothers me so? That tone with which he always says, ’n**ro, n**ro'. I understand that n**ro in South America is very common, but we cannot stand it."

After leaving Hercules, Drenthe joined Everton, but he fell off the radar somewhat after that. Spells in Russia, the English Championship and even Abu Dhabi followed, but he's now back in Spain with Racing Murcia.

