Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions from the last 10 years of the WSL?

The Women’s Super League celebrated its 10th anniversary yesterday, with the FA revealing that a Hall of Fame was set to be introduced.

Kelly Simmons, The FA’s women’s professional game director told BBC Sport that this Hall of Fame will aim to recognise the “significant contributions made since the inauguration of the competition.

“It’s a chance for us to showcase the players, managers and officials who have made outstanding contributions in terms of the WSL,” she said.

With this in mind, GiveMeSport Women has analysed the record books and put together some questions regarding these history makers.

Which player has scored the most goals? Which veteran has the most appearances? Who has kept the most clean sheets?

To find out, take the quiz yourself by clicking here

News Now - Sport News