WrestleMania is the biggest pay-per-view in wrestling history, with the event recently having it's 37th outing.

In this time some of the biggest names in the industry have competed on one of it's cards - something those individuals will remember for the rest of their life.

However, it's not just wrestlers who have stepped into the squared circle to participate in a match at The Show of Shows, a number of well known celebrities have too.

Bad Bunny made his debut at 'Mania 37 this past weekend and he shocked all watching with an impressive performance.

But, which celebrity has had the best showing in a WWE ring since the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985?

Here are the 10 best celebrity matches at The Show of Shows, ranked from worst to best.

10 | Rob Gronkowski | 24/7 Title match | WrestleMania 36 |

Touted to be signing with the WWE after leaving the New England Patriots in 2018, Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania 36 from The Performance Center.

On Night Two of the PPV, Gronkowski would go on to capture the 24/7 Title from long-time friend Mojo Rawley. Gronkowski pinned Rowley after performing a dive off the top of a podium onto several wrestlers, cleaning house and getting the 1-2-3 for the win.

9 | Butterbean | Boxing match | WrestleMania 15 |

An interesting inclusion to this list due to the match Butterbean competed in wasn't pre-determined but rather a straight up boxing bout.

In a tournament called Brawl for All at WrestleMania 15, WWF wrestler Bart Gunn did very well in the competition, getting to the final, before being battered by professional boxer Butterbean.

8 | William Perry | WWF v NFL Battle Royal | WrestleMania 2 |

The second annual 'Mania saw a 20-man Battle Royal that featured both WWF Superstars and NFL players. In this match, 1986 Rookie of The Year William Perry was the standout from the American football players, using his size to his advantage in the contest.

7 | Shaquille O'Neal | Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal | WrestleMania 32 |

A basketball legend and a person who in recent memory has shown he can compete in the squared circle. Shaquille O'Neal was an entrant in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

Shaq's performance in the match wasn't bad. He came face to face with The Big Show, as well as hitting a chokeslam on Kane.

He was only eliminated from the contest after all of the remaining members worked together to throw him over the top rope.

6 | Snooki | Six-person tag team match | WrestleMania 27 |

Surprisingly Nicole Polizzi, also known as Snooki, had a decent showing in a six-person tag team match at 'Mania 28.

The reality TV star teamed with John Morrison and Trish Stratus, beating Dolph Ziggler, Michelle McCool and Lalya at The Show of Shows.

Her in-ring performance was solid, hitting a summersault hip thrust on McCool, before hitting another summersault, this time into a splash for the victory.

5 | Maria Menounos | Tag team match | WrestleMania 28 |

From a reality TV star to a TV host, Maria Menounos teamed with Kelly Kelly to defeat Beth Phoenix and Eve Torres at WrestleMania 28.

A modified stink face with Kelly on Torres and a roll-up to pin then Divas Champion, Phoenix, was just a couple of highlights from Menounos' 'Mania match.

4 | Floyd Mayweather Jr | No DQ match | WrestleMania 24 |

One of the biggest names in sport, Floyd Mayweather Jr battled The Big Show in a no disqualification match at WrestleMania 24.

The undefeated boxer hit Show with chairs, closed fist punches and even brass knuckles to slay the giant, breaking his opponent's nose in the process too.

3 | Lawrence Taylor | Singles match | WrestleMania 11 |

Two-years removed from retiring from American football, Lawrence Taylor would clash with Bam Bam Bigelow at the 11th annual WrestleMania.

The pair are highly respected in their industry, but when they met at The Show of Shows in 1995, they put on a very good match.

Taylor hit Bigelow with a number of closelines, a back-body drop and even threw the big man from one side of the ring to the other.

LT picked up the win in the main event of that year's event with a flying forearm off the middle rope.

2 | Mr. T | Tag team match and boxing match | WrestleMania 1 and 2 |

Best known for his appearances in The A-Team and Rocky III, Mr. T has not just had one match at The Show of Shows, but two consecutive bouts.

T competed in the main event of the first 'Mania, teaming with Hulk Hogan in a winning effort against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

The following year at WrestleMania 2 he fought in a boxing match against Roddy Piper, in which he won as well.

1 | Bad Bunny | Tag Team match | WrestleMania 37 |

What more has to be said than wow. Bad Bunny's tag team match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison was solid.

The rapper's debut in a WWE ring was built for weeks until this year's event, in which he showed everyone how much effort he put into training for the bout.

A top rope splash, a Canadian Destroyer to John Morrison on the outside of the ring and a in-sync Falcon Arrow with Priest on their opponents, were just a few points to note about his performance in the match.

He is not scheduled to wrestle again for the company due to going on tour, however, Bunny's impressive work could very well mean he'll be seen in a WWE ring in the future.

These are just 10 names to have competed at wrestling's biggest PPV, with WrestleMania 38 and 39 already pencilled in, it will be interesting to see if any other celebrities step into the squared circle in the next couple of years.

