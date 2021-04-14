Sir Alex Ferguson created many great teams during his 26 years in charge of Manchester United.

Picking the very best one of them is a mighty tough task, but his side that operated between the years of 2007 and 2009 is a serious candidate for top spot.

United were a force to be reckoned with during that spell, lifting the coveted Premier League trophy on three occasions.

The Red Devils also won the Champions League in 2008, beating bitter rivals Chelsea in an enthralling final in Moscow.

Fergie's side then reached the final of the competition the following year, only to be dethroned by Pep Guardiola's outrageously talented Barcelona team.

That defeat for United in Rome brought an end to one of the greatest unbeaten runs in the history of professional football.

The Red Devils' run of games between 2007 and 2009 without tasting defeat in the Champions League is still comfortably the competition's record - and one we can't see being broken for decades to come.

Let's take a look at the 10 longest unbeaten runs on the European stage since 1992/93, to put United's historic achievement into perspective...

10. Chelsea (2008-2010) - 14 games

9. Barcelona (2005-2006) - 15 games

8. Real Madrid (2016-2017) - 15 games

7. Manchester United (1998-1999) - 16 games

6. Manchester United (2001-2002) - 16 games

5. Barcelona (2011-2012) - 16 games

4. Bayern Munich (2001-2002) - 19 games

3. Ajax (1994-1996) - 19 games

2. Bayern Munich (2019-2021) - 19 games

1. Manchester United (2007-2009) - 25 games

Amazingly, United's run of 25 Champions League games without defeat is six (yes, SIX) more than Bayern Munich and Ajax's valiant efforts of 19 matches in a row.

The Red Devils feature in the top 10 three times, while Chelsea are the only other English side to make the cut.

So there you have it, yet more proof that Fergie is the greatest manager the game has ever seen, as masterminding a 25-game unbeaten run in the Champions League is something no one else has come close to replicating.

The fact he managed to achieve the feat while dominating the Premier League at the exact same time is nothing short of ludicrous - even with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney at his disposal.

Fergie really was something special.

