Premier League transfer news: Man United chasing Juventus star

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Tuttosport.

What's the latest on Dybala's future?

The 27-year-old has just one year left on his contract at the Italian champions, and is yet to agree a new deal with the club.

PSG are believed to be the favourites to land Dybala, in a transfer which could see Mauro Icardi go the other way as part of the exchange. However, United and Chelsea are also monitoring the forward's situation.

What are Dybala's stats this season?

Dybala's season has struggled to get going, with the striker struggling with fitness issues. He missed three months of action from January to early April with a knee injury.

He did score on his return to the side against Napoli, though, offering a reminder of his undoubted class.

Overall, he has made 13 league appearances for Juventus this term, and has been directly involved in five goals.

In those matches, he has averaged 1.6 key passes per game, according to WhoScored - Bruno Fernandes (2.8) is the only United player to average more. Dybala has also completed 1.2 successful dribbles per match, which would see him ranked inside the top four at United this season.

What is his market valuation?

According to Transfermarkt, Dybala is currently worth £54m.

This figure did rise to £81m in March 2020, as Dybala enjoyed a stunning 2019/20 campaign which saw him win the Serie A MVP award.

His value has dropped significantly since then, though, which is indicative of his downturn in fortunes in recent months and his contract situation.

Could United have another van de Beek situation to deal with?

Last summer, United signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax. His first year at Old Trafford has not gone to plan.

The Dutch midfielder has played just 319 minutes of Premier League football, and has had to sit on the bench for most of the season, watching Fernandes pull the strings from the attacking midfield position.

Dybala could face a similar issue if he joins Solskjaer's side.

The 28-cap international is not an out-and-out striker and likes to drop deep to link-up with his teammates, much like Fernandes does. United may try to shoehorn him into the right-wing position, but Dybala has only played there on 28 occasions in his career, highlighting how this is not his preferred role in a team.

Instead, he would like to play just behind a lone forward, but that position is currently occupied by Fernandes, and it is hard to see Dybala displacing the Portuguese creative midfielder.

Therefore, and especially considering Dybala hasn't enjoyed particularly spectacular form or fitness of late, he could end up in the same position as van de Beek, with both players peripheral figures in Solskjaer's squad.

