Hege Riise still unsure on Team GB squad after England loss to Canada

Hege Riise admitted that she was "disappointed" with the loss England conceded on home soil on Tuesday, but has plenty of positive takeaways from the clash in Stoke.

The Lionesses were unable to register a win this international camp, suffering defeats to France and Canada. However, the Norwegian interim manager has revealed that she is still "very confident that next time we will learn from this."

Two defensive blunders cost England the match at the bet365 Stadium – a fine-tuned Canada side were there to capitalise on the mistakes made by Demi Stokes and Karen Bardsley. However, Riise's side also struggled in the final third and lacked a lot of creativity moving forwards.

The 51-year-old said that the team "didn't create enough chances" against Bev Priestman's squad and that moving into the future, England must be "more resilient" if they want to secure positive results.

Georgia Stanway echoed the manager's comments after the match, stating that: "Statistics are on our side but we're just not quite getting there in the final third. I personally feel like we're heading in the right direction."

Indeed, the likes of Lauren Hemp and Jordan Nobbs were driving forces for England, but a tightly compact Canadian defence made it difficult for the Lionesses to break through. The players who put their bodies on the line to try and conjure up something from the game will no doubt have caught Riise's eye as the Tokyo Olympics draw nearer.

The Norwegian will be spearheading the Team GB squad in this summer's Games and has the tough task of choosing from the England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland national teams. However, despite taking a heavily rotational approach in this Lionesses camp, Riise has admitted she is "not at all" close to finalising her Team GB choices.

She did pass comment on Millie Bright, who wore the captain's armband against Canada on Tuesday. Riise described the Chelsea defender as a "good person and a good leader" after she stepped up in the absence of Steph Houghton who is suffering with an achilles injury.

"I'm quite happy [with] how we defended," the boss went on. "I felt like we were connected as a team and I was pleased to see that."

