Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur is one of the hottest topics in world football ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speculation linking him with a permanent move away from north London is rising in tandem with Spurs' decline under Jose Mourinho.

And though it would represent something of a cardinal sin for Kane to join London rivals Chelsea, talkSPORT host Adrian Durham believes Thomas Tuchel's side cannot be ruled out in the race for the England international's signature.

What did Durham say?

While speaking to talkSPORT on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea's quarter-final clash with Porto, Durham suggested that their consistency in European competitions makes the Blues an attractive option for Kane.

He also pointed out that a move to Stamford Bridge would lend him the opportunity to stay in the capital.

“I don’t have any kind of information that Harry Kane is going to Chelsea but you cannot rule Chelsea out,” Durham said on Drivetime.

“You all forget that Chelsea are expected to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

“They are regularly competitive in Europe, if they’re not in the Champions League, they WIN the Europa League. They don’t just take part, they win the flipping thing.

“This is a successful football club, the most successful football club in London of recent times and what do we know about London? Harry Kane loves living in it.

“So if he’s going to join another London club to stay at home then it probably will be Chelsea.”

What do we know about Kane's future?

According to a report published by The Sun earlier this month, Spurs are unwilling to do business with fellow Premier League clubs while any foreign outfit will need to fork out £175m for Kane's signature.

However, The Athletic have since claimed that Kane will push for a transfer this summer if the Lilywhites fail to secure qualification for the Champions League.

A conflict of interest seems likely in the transfer window and it will be intriguing to see how the situation unfolds given the years of gargantuan service Kane has provided.

Would he be a good fit for Chelsea?

Timo Werner's struggle in front of goal since signing from RB Leipzig has been well documented this season, so it's no surprise that Chelsea are reportedly searching for a new centre-forward this summer.

The club have been linked with moves for Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland, but Kane is the most complete striker in world football and has proven his class in the Premier League.

He would undoubtedly be a perfect fit for any of Europe's title-chasing outfits, and Chelsea are no exception to the rule.

With Kane unlikely to be short of potential suitors, though, it's difficult to imagine him joining one of Spurs' fiercest rivals in what would be a stunning act of betrayal a la Sol Campbell.

News Now - Sport News