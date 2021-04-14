Deathloop: Release Date, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Gameplay, Review And Everything You Need To Know

Deathloop is an upcoming first-person action-adventure game from Arkane Studios, the developer that created the successful Dishonored series.

Published by Bethesda Softworks, you are taken to the island of Blackreef where you have control of a player called Colt - an assassin that is stuck in a neverending time loop. When one day ends, the previous one starts all over again. Even death won’t break you free - hence the name.

To deepen the mystery even further, there is a second slayer that gamers can play during the multiplayer aspect of the game, Julianna, whose mission is to stop Colt from escaping the loop at all costs.

Why is she doing this? How did the loop even begin and how is it that Colt can escape? There are so many unanswered questions in what appears to be an exciting game with an equally enthralling storyline.

While the residents of the island appear to be having an eternal party, it also appears to be completely lawless as the two assassins will go head-to-head to take control of this time-warped world.

Information on Deathloop will be updated regularly as Arkane and Bethesda reveal more teasers and trailers on one of the most exciting forthcoming games of the year.

Release date

Deathloop was originally scheduled to be released in August 2020 but, following multiple delays, it is now been put back until 14th September 2021.

Despite Bethesda recent exclusivity deal with Microsoft, Deathloop will only be available for PC and as a timed console exclusive for Playstation 5 for 12 months. Xbox gamers will not get the chance to play their latest creation.

Gameplay

There are two versions of the game that players can enjoy. The standard single-player experience or an adjacent multiplayer mode as we briefly discussed above, which is entirely optional.

Looking at what Colt has access to, there will be an array of weaponry that he can use to face off against strange and unusual enemies to negotiate his way through Blackreef. He will also have his own hacking abilities at his disposal to take out villains in fun and creative ways.

As you can see from the trailer, it appears to be action-packed, fast-paced and attractive on the eye with an equally interesting soundtrack. As the game progresses, you will be able to work out what the best method for each attack is and learn more about the environment as each loop passes.

Review

While the game is still being developed at this time, reviews of Deathloop are few and far between. As the game’s release date edges closer, comments from the big game critics such as Metacritic and IGN will be added here.

