Wayne Rooney is, without doubt, one of the greatest players in Manchester United's history.

Signed for £25.6 million from Everton in 2004, Rooney would go on to have a successful 13-year spell at the club.

He played 559 times for the club and scored 253 goals, making him United's record goal scorer.

Rooney would help the club to 16 major trophies - including five Premier League titles - before departing in 2017.

One of Rooney's biggest attributes is that he had a burning desire to win.

However, this incredible will to emerge victorious every time he stepped on the pitch meant he lost his temper on numerous occasions.

The Englishman received 101 yellow cards for the Red Devils and three red cards.

And footage has re-emerged on social media which shows Rooney was lucky not to have received four red cards in a red shirt.

United hosted Hull in a Premier League match back in November 2008.

The Red Devils lead 4-1 with an hour played and it looked as if they would cruise to victory.

However, Hull scored two goals in 13 minutes to set up a dramatic finish.

Rooney was not happy after Hull's mini fight-back. He also missed a chance to score his side's fifth, which only made him even more annoyed.

And so, the Croxteth-born striker decided to take his anger out on his opponents at a drop-ball.

Rooney produced two awful challenges - the first on George Boateng and the second on Andy Dawson - in a matter of seconds.

Incredibly, Rooney escaped a red card, with Mike Dean believing his actions were only worthy of a yellow.

Incredible. Imagine if he had produced those challenges in the present day?! Rooney would probably have been given a month ban.

Full credit to Boateng and Dawson too, who didn't writhe round on the floor like most players would do now.

Boateng spoke about the incident in his post-match interview.

“The referee didn't know who should have possession, so I said to give it to United to give it back to our keeper. But Rooney didn't want that. He wanted to compete for it. I said: 'Fine, let's do it', then he lost it a bit,” Boateng said, per the Daily Mail.

“He's a temperamental player who plays from the heart. Wayne is an outstanding player but he gets frustrated when things aren't going right. You can't take that out of him. It's part of what makes him so determined to win. He's got fire.”

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

News Now - Sport News