Celtic transfer exclusive: Oostende line up Jack Hendry permanent deal with plan in mind

The changing of the guard is likely to continue at Celtic.

Indeed, with big players such as Scott Brown leaving and a new manager yet to be appointed, the make-up of next season's squad already looks hugely different despite the fact they are yet to make a signing.

Having surrendered their title in the meekest of fashions, the next few months look to be a chance to build a new era for the club in an attempt to stop Rangers from running riot once more.

Another man who could leave is a certain Jack Hendry, according to sources close to GIVEMESPORT.

Farmed out on loan to K.V Oostende in the Belgian First Division back in July, they are keen to take up their option to sign the 5-cap Scottish international on a permanent basis, if only to sell him on quickly.

The former Dundee defender has started 25 games for the club so far, scoring twice in the Jupiler Pro League as they battle Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht for a place in the top four.

WhoScored data notes Hendry has averaged the second-highest number of clearances for the Belgian outfit this season, playing a big part in a defence whose goals against record is bettered by only three teams in the division.

Arriving at Celtic in February 2018, Hendry has previously spent time on loan with Melbourne City after failing to nail down a regular starting berth in Glasgow and is out of contract in the summer of 2022.

Speaking of how he found life in Belgium to BBC Sport in March, Hendry compared Oostende to Scottish Premiership side Hamilton and admitted he was frustrated he wasn't handed much of a chance at Celtic after making only 27 appearances.

"Oostende are like a Hamilton back home - a club that's lower down in the SPFL is comparable," he said.

"It's a small, local club with good people around it.

"That shows how big it would be if we got into that Champions League spot and achieved something hugely impressive.

"It's frustrating that I was never given the opportunity to show what I could do [under Lennon].

"The way I'm performing, I could have a really good impact and it's not been nice seeing the way the season has panned out for them."

