Premier League news: Crystal Palace want Championship man to replace Roy Hodgson

Ex-Crystal Palace player and now Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael has been tipped for the Eagles job.

Roy Hodgson's contract is due to expire in the summer and an array of names such Frank Lampard, Steve Cooper and others have been linked with the Palace position.

However, it's believed that a former Eagle has entered the race for the south London role.

What's the latest on the Palace job?

The Telegraph have reported that Palace are interested in bringing Barnsley boss Ismael to Selhurst Park.

The French manager took charge of the Championship club in October 2020 and signed a three-year deal with the Tykes.

During his short time with Barnsley, Ismael has ultimately impressed and reportedly attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

How has Ismael fared at Barnsley?

The Yorkshire club are currently flying in the Championship at the moment under Ismael's stewardship.

Barnsley sit just inside the play-off places and are level on points with AFC Bournemouth.

During his successful reign of the Oakwell Stadium, Ismael has managed to record a win rate of 62% across his 37 games in charge of Barnsley.

Given his record in the Championship, the Frenchman may be ready to make the step up to the Premier League, and potentially with his former club.

What is Ismael's relationship with Palace?

Once upon a time, the 45-year-old manager was Palace's club-record signing when he joined from Strasbourg in 1998. Ismael also remained Palace's most expensive player for 15 years until the Eagles bought Dwight Gayle from Peterborough United in 2013.

However, Ismael's stint with Palace was relatively brief, as he only made 13 appearances across a ten-month stay before departing for French side Lens.

If he does join the south London club, Palace fans may hope that he will have a more successful career in the dugout than he did for them on the pitch.

1 of 15 In which season did Palace wear this kit? 2015/16 2006/07 2020/21 2019/20

Would Ismael be a good appointment?

When Hodgson came into the Palace job, his first task was to stabilise the ship following Frank de Boer's disastrous spell. The former England manager did exactly that and kept the Eagles in the Premier League.

During his four seasons with the club, Hodgson has helped establish Palace's status as a consistent Premier League side. However, it may be time for the south London club to experiment once again with a foreign manager with different ideas.

The likes of Wolves and Leeds United have benefited from foreign influence and bringing Ismael back to Selhurst Park may help the club strive forward.

News Now - Sport News